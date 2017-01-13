Arts & Music briefly
Amy Grant will perform at Idaho State University's Stephens Performing Arts Center on Feb. 2. Photo courtesy Idaho State University Grammy-award winning singer Amy Grant will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Idaho State University's Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Grant has sold more than 30 million albums and has six No.
