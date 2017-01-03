Archer woman found dead after one-veh...

Archer woman found dead after one-vehicle crash

Tracy Rose, 31, was pronounced dead after she was found at the crash site on the corner of 7800 South and 2000 West, a Madison County Sheriff's Office news release said. Deputies responded to the one-vehicle crash at about 9:30 a.m. Rose was ejected from her white suburban and died at the scene due to her injuries, the release said.

