Archer woman found dead after one-vehicle crash
Tracy Rose, 31, was pronounced dead after she was found at the crash site on the corner of 7800 South and 2000 West, a Madison County Sheriff's Office news release said. Deputies responded to the one-vehicle crash at about 9:30 a.m. Rose was ejected from her white suburban and died at the scene due to her injuries, the release said.
