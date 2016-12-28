This week in eastern Idaho history
If you think you're inconvenienced by snow in the streets now, let's look back to the week of Dec. 29, 1916, when homes relied on wagons to deliver coal to them for heating and cooking. The temperature was hovering near zero and the snow was deep.
