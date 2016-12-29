Tests planned on IWTU waste treatment...

Tests planned on IWTU waste treatment component

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Post Register

A small-scale version of a key component of an eastern Idaho radioactive waste treatment facility that has so far failed to operate will be tested in Colorado, federal officials said Thursday. The U.S. Department of Energy said engineers at Hazen Research near Denver in January will start testing a smaller replica of the primary reaction vessel that's part of the $600 million Integrated Waste Treatment Unit at the Idaho National Laboratory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... 4 hr Shirvell s Shrivel 44
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) 14 hr spelliccia 38
Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15) Dec 31 Aaron 92
Ever stripped a sleeping girl Dec '16 Stripper 1
Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ... Dec '16 Me is girl 1
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Nov '16 Jay 17
Bored and horny at work Nov '16 Driller 3
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bonneville County was issued at January 06 at 12:00AM MST

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,635,370

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC