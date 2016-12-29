Tests planned on IWTU waste treatment component
A small-scale version of a key component of an eastern Idaho radioactive waste treatment facility that has so far failed to operate will be tested in Colorado, federal officials said Thursday. The U.S. Department of Energy said engineers at Hazen Research near Denver in January will start testing a smaller replica of the primary reaction vessel that's part of the $600 million Integrated Waste Treatment Unit at the Idaho National Laboratory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|4 hr
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|44
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|14 hr
|spelliccia
|38
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|Dec 31
|Aaron
|92
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec '16
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec '16
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov '16
|Driller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC