Risch: Don't be surprised by hacking: - It's constant'

Sunday Dec 18

Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch, a senior member of Senate Committee on Intelligence, says that hacking has become constant but that there's no evidence that Russia did anything that influenced the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Here, Risch takes a phone call during a GOP policy meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 7, 2015.

