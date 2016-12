Idaho semi driver charged in 2015 fatal crash 49 mins ago

Wind Advisory issued December 16 at 11:04AM MST expiring December 16 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elko Winter Storm Warning issued December 16 at 8:43AM MST expiring December 16 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer Wind Chill Warning issued December 16 at 8:43AM MST expiring December 17 at 10:00AM MST in effect for: Cassia, Franklin, Oneida, Power Wind Chill Warning issued December 16 at 8:43AM MST expiring December 17 at 10:00AM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer Wind Advisory issued December 16 at 3:53AM MST expiring December 16 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power IDAHO FALLS, ID - A Pocatello man has been charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in a 2015 crash that killed a 7-year-old girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIVI.