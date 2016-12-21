Idaho museum to open for nuclear reactor's 65th anniversary
The Idaho National Laboratory is opening its Experimental Breeder Reactor-I Atomic Museum to celebrate 65 years since the reactor first made electricity. The Post Register reports the museum, located 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, will open to visitors Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is typically only open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.
