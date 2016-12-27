I.F. man arrested for hitting, spitti...

I.F. man arrested for hitting, spitting on officers

Idaho Falls Police on Monday arrested an Idaho Falls man after he fled from officers and then kicked and spit on several of them after being caught. Juan Gaitan, 22, was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

