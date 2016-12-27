I.F. man arrested for hitting, spitting on officers
Idaho Falls Police on Monday arrested an Idaho Falls man after he fled from officers and then kicked and spit on several of them after being caught. Juan Gaitan, 22, was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|3 hr
|Knock off purse s...
|43
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|11 hr
|maleness man
|91
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Dec 23
|bottombetty
|36
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec 4
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec 3
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov 30
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov 29
|Driller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC