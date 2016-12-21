Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved from school fire
Firefighters have rescued a Russian tortoise named Yoda at an eastern Idaho elementary school after a heating device caused his habitat to start smoldering. The Idaho Falls Fire Department says it responded early Wednesday to a fire alarm at Fairview Elementary School in Idaho Falls and found the building filled with smoke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|8 hr
|Enzo49
|9
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Fri
|bottombetty
|36
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|89
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec 4
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec 3
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov 30
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov 29
|Driller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC