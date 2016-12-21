Firefighters saved turtle in small classroom fire
Idaho Falls firefighters didn't know the name of the turtle they saved from its flaming Rubbermaid-type home so they took to calling him "Lucky." And the name is apropos since the Fairview Elementary School pet was trapped in its bin after the heat lamp above it caught some bedding on fire.
