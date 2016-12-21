DHS to discuss emergency radio jammin...

DHS to discuss emergency radio jamming threat

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Federal Computer Week

What: The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate hosts the 2017 First Responder Electronic Jamming Exercise July 17-22 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Why: DHS said it wants to take a look at how effective anti-jamming technologies and techniques are for first responder radio communications systems as the threat of blocked radio communications broadens.

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

