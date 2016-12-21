DHS to discuss emergency radio jamming threat
What: The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate hosts the 2017 First Responder Electronic Jamming Exercise July 17-22 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Why: DHS said it wants to take a look at how effective anti-jamming technologies and techniques are for first responder radio communications systems as the threat of blocked radio communications broadens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Computer Week.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|5 hr
|My name is Jeff
|90
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Sat
|Enzo49
|9
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Dec 23
|bottombetty
|36
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec 4
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec 3
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov 30
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov 29
|Driller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC