D33 Rep. Trujillo marries fellow legislator

Friday Dec 23

House Majority leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, recently wed Janet Trujillo, an Idaho Falls Republican soon to begin her third term in office. The couple filed for a marriage license last week in Gem County, and both confirmed their marriage Thursday with the Idaho Press-Tribune.

