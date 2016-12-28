City's snow removal policy put to the test
Idaho Falls spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said crews worked day and night on 12-hour shifts to clear out the two significant dumps of snow. Since the beginning of the first snow event Dec. 16 through Wednesday, Idaho Falls received about 20 inches of snow.
