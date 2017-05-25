Authorities await report on man's shooting by police
A report is pending from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation into the officer-involved fatal shooting last month of a Foreman, Ark., man in McCurtain County, Okla. The McCurtain County Sheriff's Office requested the OSBI to investigate the shooting of Devin Hawkins, 32. When the report is complete, it will be sent to District 17 Attorney Mark Matloff of Idabel, Okla., to determine if the shooting was justified.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Idabel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Courthouse corruption (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Pinto beans
|26
|27 arrested in SE Oklahoma drug sweep (Feb '09)
|May 21
|My Thoughts Are W...
|49
|Unsolved Homicides in McCurtain County, Oklahoma (Jul '11)
|May 19
|Terrysweeten_1
|208
|Judges
|May 4
|Truth and consequ...
|1
|eric owens and martha wes (Mar '14)
|May 1
|Debi Russell
|5
|Speeding on West Choctaw / Old Broken Bow Highway
|Apr '17
|KWIK-N-EZ
|4
|Speed Trap
|Apr '17
|Cynthia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idabel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC