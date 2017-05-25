Authorities await report on man's shooting by police

A report is pending from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation into the officer-involved fatal shooting last month of a Foreman, Ark., man in McCurtain County, Okla. The McCurtain County Sheriff's Office requested the OSBI to investigate the shooting of Devin Hawkins, 32. When the report is complete, it will be sent to District 17 Attorney Mark Matloff of Idabel, Okla., to determine if the shooting was justified.

