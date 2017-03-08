Birding tours offered in McCurtain Co...

Birding tours offered in McCurtain County

"Find your next life bird in McCurtain County, Oklahoma" is more than a saying; it is a distinct possibility at the 9th Annual Red Slough Birding Convention, held May 6-9, 2017. Hosted by the Idabel Chamber of Commerce, the birding convention pairs both beginning and advanced bird watchers with an experienced tour guide to explore three of McCurtain County's diverse conservation areas.

