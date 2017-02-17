Big blaze destroys Idabel lumber company

Big blaze destroys Idabel lumber company

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A massive fire destroyed Ok Lumber Thursday in Idabel, Okla., but no one was hurt fighting the fire during the night and into Friday morning. The fire was reported about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idabel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ian Highful being investigated (Dec '14) Sun SEEMS MADE UP 6
Jesica Bickerstaff Gordos Woman Feb 18 Mystery Man 0 1
Dope Dealers (Aug '10) Feb 17 gayjewishhitler 19
Jerry Dale Meek _ Murder Trial Begins (Oct '13) Feb 17 Case discovered 438
Mind ur own business... as in reference to the ... (Dec '11) Feb 13 SoftHeart77 3
Opening A New Bakery who thinks it would be a g... (Jun '12) Feb 13 SoftHeart77 3
Girl with side of her head shaved with lines in... (Apr '16) Feb 5 Curious 6
See all Idabel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idabel Forum Now

Idabel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idabel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Idabel, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,183 • Total comments across all topics: 279,030,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC