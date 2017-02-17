Big blaze destroys Idabel lumber company
A massive fire destroyed Ok Lumber Thursday in Idabel, Okla., but no one was hurt fighting the fire during the night and into Friday morning. The fire was reported about 10 p.m. Thursday.
