Church to host bell concert, reunion in Ashdown
"A Praise Ringer Reunion Concert" of the handbell choir at the Ashdown First Baptist Church will have a concert at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10. "It's going to be neat. This handbell choir has been around for more than 28 years and the concert includes members from the early 1990's to now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idabel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unsolved Homicides in McCurtain County, Oklahoma (Jul '11)
|Dec 15
|DAJ
|206
|Jerry Dale Meek _ Murder Trial Begins (Oct '13)
|Dec 12
|Tired
|437
|Traits of a Sex Offender (Feb '14)
|Dec 10
|Doc
|18
|David hunkapiller (Aug '10)
|Dec 7
|Private
|15
|Three arrested in Rodney Fields murder / shooting (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|Jack
|21
|Easiest girls in Fort Towson Soper Area
|Dec 5
|name goes here
|20
|Sooner Care (Aug '12)
|Dec 3
|Report or dont gr...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Idabel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC