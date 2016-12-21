Average price of gasoline falls slightly in Oklahoma
The price is down by just more than a penny from last week and is the lowest in the nation, followed by Missouri at $1.97 per gallon and Arkansas at $1.98. The average prices in selected cities range from $1.90 in Idabel to $2.03 per gallon in Stillwater.
