Maine girl dies in hospital after police chase, wreck
A 17-year-old girl from Maine who was injured in a crash resulting from a police chase died in the hospital on Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. A stolen Toyota driven by a 17-year-old boy hit a utility pole and overturned after a 40-mile chase on Sunday through McCurtain and Choctaw counties, troopers reported.
