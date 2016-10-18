New grant to boost Choctaw language classes

Colina Hickman, in her Durant office, prepares to instruct a Head Start class in the Choctaw language two hours away by using an Internet connection that allows her to interact with students in real time. The Choctaw Nation's School of Choctaw Language is stepping up its ability to ensure the preservation of the Choctaw language thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

