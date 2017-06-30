School districts argue Kansas needs t...

School districts argue Kansas needs to boost aid up to $1.5B

27 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

School districts suing Kansas over education funding argue that an increase approved by legislators this year is as much as $1.5 billion short of what's needed for the next school year and are asking the state Supreme Court to order lawmakers to provide more money by Sept. 1. The four local districts' attorneys detailed their objections to a new school finance law in written arguments filed ahead of a Supreme Court hearing July 18. The new law phases in a $293 million increase in aid to public schools over two years and will remain in effect while the justices review it.

