School districts argue Kansas needs to boost aid up to $1.5B
School districts suing Kansas over education funding argue that an increase approved by legislators this year is as much as $1.5 billion short of what's needed for the next school year and are asking the state Supreme Court to order lawmakers to provide more money by Sept. 1. The four local districts' attorneys detailed their objections to a new school finance law in written arguments filed ahead of a Supreme Court hearing July 18. The new law phases in a $293 million increase in aid to public schools over two years and will remain in effect while the justices review it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Hutchinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May '17
|occor
|4
|The most corrupt police force in the state. (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|Victim
|4
|Review: Knzs FM 100.3 Kansas Rocks (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Tom
|2
|What Is Wrong With Hutch
|Jan '17
|True American and...
|1
|joshua adcock
|Jan '17
|drugs
|1
|Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|USA
|67
|Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Kansan for Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hutchinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC