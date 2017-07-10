Race first topic of "Community Conver...

Race first topic of "Community Conversation," set for July 18

3 hrs ago Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

The Hutchinson Human Relations Commission will host the a series of Community Conversations, starting the issue of race on July 18. The event will be from 7 to 8 p.m. in the second floor auditorium at the Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N. Main Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.

