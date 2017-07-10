Oklahoma State The Favorite to Land a Top JUCO Prospect
As Oklahoma State continues to work on it's 2018 class, the Cowboys look like the favorites to land one of the best junior college players in the country. Tayland Humphrey out of Hutchinson C.C. in Hutchinson, Kansas, is the nation's fourth-best junior college player and the second-best junior college defensive tackle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cowboys Ride For Free.
Add your comments below
Hutchinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May '17
|occor
|4
|The most corrupt police force in the state. (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|Victim
|4
|Review: Knzs FM 100.3 Kansas Rocks (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Tom
|2
|What Is Wrong With Hutch
|Jan '17
|True American and...
|1
|joshua adcock (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|drugs
|1
|Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|USA
|67
|Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Kansan for Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hutchinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC