Supreme Court preparing to review Kansas' new K-12 finance law
The attorney general urged Kansas' highest court Friday to approve a new formula for allocating state funding to public schools and the accompanying $285 million aid package developed by lawmakers in a bid to align the system with the Kansas Constitution. Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a written notice the bill adopted by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Sam Brownback met directives articulated by the Kansas Supreme Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Hutchinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May '17
|occor
|4
|The most corrupt police force in the state. (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|Victim
|4
|Review: Knzs FM 100.3 Kansas Rocks (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Tom
|2
|What Is Wrong With Hutch
|Jan '17
|True American and...
|1
|joshua adcock
|Jan '17
|drugs
|1
|Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|USA
|67
|Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Kansan for Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hutchinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC