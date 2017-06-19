Hutch Regional rehabilitation unita s accreditation extended 3 years
Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announced Monday that its acute inpatient rehab unit has received accreditation for the next three years from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, CARF for short, a 51-year-old organization headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.
