Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 1:00PM CDT expiring June 17 at 7:00PM ...

KSZ049-051>053-067>072-082-083-091>096-098>100-171030- /O.NEW.KICT.HT.Y.0001.170617T1800Z-170618T0000Z/ Saline-McPherson-Marion-Chase-Reno-Harvey-Butler-Greenwood- Woodson-Allen-Kingman-Sedgwick-Harper-Sumner-Cowley-Elk-Wilson- Neosho-Chautauqua-Montgomery-Labette- Including the cities of Salina, McPherson, Hillsboro, Marion, Peabody, Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Hutchinson, Newton, El Dorado, Augusta, Andover, Rose Hill, Eureka, Madison, Yates Center, Iola, Humboldt, Kingman, Derby, Haysville, Bel Aire, Park City, Valley Center, Wichita, Anthony, Harper, Attica, Wellington, Winfield, Arkansas City, Howard, Moline, Longton, Grenola, Neodesha, Fredonia, Chanute, Sedan, Cedar Vale, Coffeyville, Independence, and Parsons 329 PM CDT Fri Jun 16 2017 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... The National Weather Service In Wichita has issued a Heat Advisory...which is in ... (more)

