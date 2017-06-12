Grocer wants you to love it for more ...

Grocer wants you to love it for more than low prices, oddball German food

Discount grocer Aldi will soon reopen its first remodeled store in the Wichita area - a small move in the reorganization of the nation's grocery business. The store, 765 N. Maize, will open on June 28 with more space, fresh produce, dairy and bakery items.

