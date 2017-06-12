Grocer wants you to love it for more than low prices, oddball German food
Discount grocer Aldi will soon reopen its first remodeled store in the Wichita area - a small move in the reorganization of the nation's grocery business. The store, 765 N. Maize, will open on June 28 with more space, fresh produce, dairy and bakery items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hutchinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May '17
|occor
|4
|The most corrupt police force in the state. (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|Victim
|4
|Review: Knzs FM 100.3 Kansas Rocks (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Tom
|2
|What Is Wrong With Hutch
|Jan '17
|True American and...
|1
|joshua adcock
|Jan '17
|drugs
|1
|Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|USA
|67
|Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Kansan for Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hutchinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC