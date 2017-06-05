Eagle Communications/Hutchinson, KS Ups Pat James To OM

EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS/HUTCHINSON, KS has upped PAT JAMES to OM of its four-station cluster, which includes Country KHUT, Hot AC KHMY, and News-Talk KWBW-F/A, effective immediately. JAMES will also oversee all digital content, including HUTCHPOST.com and will continue his morning duties on KHUT, where he has been since joining the company in FEBRUARY .

