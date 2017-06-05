Eagle Communications/Hutchinson, KS U...

Eagle Communications/Hutchinson, KS Ups Pat James To OM

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: AllAccess.com

EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS/HUTCHINSON, KS has upped PAT JAMES to OM of its four-station cluster, which includes Country KHUT, Hot AC KHMY, and News-Talk KWBW-F/A, effective immediately. JAMES will also oversee all digital content, including HUTCHPOST.com and will continue his morning duties on KHUT, where he has been since joining the company in FEBRUARY .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hutchinson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... May '17 occor 4
The most corrupt police force in the state. (Jul '08) Apr '17 Victim 4
Review: Knzs FM 100.3 Kansas Rocks (Oct '15) Mar '17 Tom 2
What Is Wrong With Hutch Jan '17 True American and... 1
joshua adcock Jan '17 drugs 1
News Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10) Sep '16 USA 67
Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers (Sep '16) Sep '16 Kansan for Truth 1
See all Hutchinson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hutchinson Forum Now

Hutchinson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hutchinson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Hutchinson, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,430 • Total comments across all topics: 281,605,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC