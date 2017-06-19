Democrats to pick replacement for Hutchinson lawmaker who died
Reno County Democrats are set to meet Wednesday evening to select someone to fill the legislative vacancy left by the death of Rep. Patsy Terrell of Hutchinson. The party was set to meet at 6 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, where nine precinct committee members will select the next representative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Hutchinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May '17
|occor
|4
|The most corrupt police force in the state. (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|Victim
|4
|Review: Knzs FM 100.3 Kansas Rocks (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Tom
|2
|What Is Wrong With Hutch
|Jan '17
|True American and...
|1
|joshua adcock
|Jan '17
|drugs
|1
|Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|USA
|67
|Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Kansan for Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hutchinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC