Democrats change election site to Hutch library
The location for the Wednesday nominating convention to select the 102nd House District replacement for the late Rep. Patsy Terrell, D-Hutchinson, has been changed to the auditorium in the Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N. Main St. The time is unchanged.
