Concordia city commissioners adopt la...

Concordia city commissioners adopt land pricing policy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Blade-Empire

A resolution establishing pricing guidelines for the tracts of land owned by the city of Concordia in the College Drive Park Subdivision was approved by the city commission during its regular meeting Wednesday night at City Hall. The resolution states that the purpose of the land pricing policy is to establish guidelines for evaluation of economic development incentives that may be offered, and that the goal is to promote and encourage the development and use of the property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blade-Empire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hutchinson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... May '17 occor 4
The most corrupt police force in the state. (Jul '08) Apr '17 Victim 4
Review: Knzs FM 100.3 Kansas Rocks (Oct '15) Mar '17 Tom 2
What Is Wrong With Hutch Jan '17 True American and... 1
joshua adcock Jan '17 drugs 1
News Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10) Sep '16 USA 67
Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers (Sep '16) Sep '16 Kansan for Truth 1
See all Hutchinson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hutchinson Forum Now

Hutchinson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hutchinson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Hutchinson, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,904 • Total comments across all topics: 281,660,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC