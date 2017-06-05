Concordia city commissioners adopt land pricing policy

A resolution establishing pricing guidelines for the tracts of land owned by the city of Concordia in the College Drive Park Subdivision was approved by the city commission during its regular meeting Wednesday night at City Hall. The resolution states that the purpose of the land pricing policy is to establish guidelines for evaluation of economic development incentives that may be offered, and that the goal is to promote and encourage the development and use of the property.

