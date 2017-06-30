Chamber Legislative Wrap-up set for J...

Chamber Legislative Wrap-up set for July 13

Yesterday Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce will hold a legislative wrap-up  from 3:30 to 5 p.m., July 13 in the Pavilion at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, 1701 E. 23rd Avenue.  Co-Sponsored by AT&T and the Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Advisory Committee, the free public event will offer attendees the opportunity to ... (more)

