South Hutch City Council favors return to volunteer fire department if possible

7 hrs ago

Based on discussions with South Hutchinson City Council members, City Administrator Matt Stiles said Monday it appears the goal for South Hutchinson Fire Department is to return to an all-volunteer department.

