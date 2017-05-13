Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $2.216 Million Position in AbbVie Inc
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its stake in AbbVie Inc by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,011 shares of the company's stock after selling 400 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hutchinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May 1
|occor
|4
|The most corrupt police force in the state. (Jul '08)
|Apr 29
|Victim
|4
|Review: Knzs FM 100.3 Kansas Rocks (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Tom
|2
|What Is Wrong With Hutch
|Jan '17
|True American and...
|1
|joshua adcock
|Jan '17
|drugs
|1
|Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|USA
|67
|Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Kansan for Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hutchinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC