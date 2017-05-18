Sign: Pie Five Pizza Co. closes in Hutchinson
The chain specializes in customized pizzas ready in five minutes. Jim Stevens of Wichita, owner of the Hutchinson Applebee's franchise, opened the Pie Five franchise in November 2015 at 1532 E. 17th Ave. Pie Five was founded in 2011 in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area.
