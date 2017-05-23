Neil Armstrong's storied lunar bag, used to collect first moon...
It started in 1969, when the off-white, purse-sized pouch flew to the moon and back with the legendary astronaut, who used it to collect the first lunar rock specimens during the Apollo 11 mission. When the bag returned to Earth, the U.S. government emptied it of its contents and dubbed it a national treasure.
