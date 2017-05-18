Much of Kansas faces tornado threat T...

Much of Kansas faces tornado threat Thursday

17 hrs ago

Strong tornadoes, large hail and winds of almost hurricane force are possible with thunderstorms in southern and south-central Kansas on Thursday, forecasters say. The storms could fire up any time after 1 p.m. in central Kansas, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Reno County was issued at May 18 at 1:45PM CDT

