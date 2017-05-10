Moran talks Choice with Hays VA clinic staff
Recent changes in the Veterans Choice program have improved health care options for military veterans in rural areas is the message Sen. Jerry Moran heard during a Friday visit at the Hays Veterans Affairs clinic. Recent changes in the Veterans Choice program have improved health care options for military veterans in rural areas is the message Sen. Jerry Moran heard during a Friday visit at the Hays Veterans Affairs clinic.
