Inman 4th grader Ashley Bengston becomes Honorary Pitmaster at RibCrib

RibCrib shift manager, Brieiane Madden, left, 4th grade teacher, Keri Maurer, 4th grader and RibCrib's Honorary Pitmaster, Ashley Bengston, Inman Elementary Principal Jo McFadden and RibCrib manager, Mike Miller were photographed at the RibCrib restaurant in Hutchinson, Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

