Hutchinson police seek man in early morning shooting

Police in Hutchinson are looking for a man in connection with a shooting that put the victim in a Wichita hospital Wednesday. Maique Rodriguez, 26, who also goes by Miguel Rodriguez Faudoa, was last seen driving a blue single-cab 2008 GMC Sierra truck with Kansas tags 934 JZL, the Hutchinson Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

