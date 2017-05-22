Hutchinson man admits to throwing aci...

Hutchinson man admits to throwing acid on his wife

Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

A Hutchinson man accused of throwing acid on his wife during a domestic dispute pleaded guilty on Monday to aggravated battery.

