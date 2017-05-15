Hutch City Council requests no outdoo...

Hutch City Council requests no outdoor storage for county permit

12 hrs ago

Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday voted to recommend approval of a permit for a contractor's storage facility near the city, with the condition that no outdoor storage be allowed.

