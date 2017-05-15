How many graduations are you attending this year?

Activities: 4 years, choir, debate, forensics, DFIYIT, basketball; 3 years, musicals; 2 years, National Honor Society, track, vocal jazz; band, bazz band, football; Honors: homecoming king; 3 years, All State Choir, SCDKMEA choir; 2 years, 3A state debate, 3rd; Kansas Honor Scholar, 3A State Forensics, runner up; American Legion Boys State Casa ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.