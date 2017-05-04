4 injured in 2-vehicle crash in McPherson County

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, Brandi Vollnogel, 31, of Hutchinson was driving a passenger car east on Comanche Road while Lauren Clark, 19, of Sedgwick was driving a sport utility vehicle south on K-61 at 4:37 p.m. Vollnogel was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with incapacitating injuries.

