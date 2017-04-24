UNLVa s Menzies signs strong recruiti...

UNLVa s Menzies signs strong recruiting class for 2017-18

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

A year after scrambling to pull together his first recruiting class, Menzies put together a strong one for his second season in the desert with a six-player class that includes heralded big man Brandon McCoy and the nation's top-rated junior college player. "Being able to bring in a McDonald's All-American and the top-ranked junior college prospect is a testament to the power of the UNLV brand," Menzies said in a statement on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hutchinson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Knzs FM 100.3 Kansas Rocks (Oct '15) Mar '17 Tom 2
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... Mar '17 Hostis Publicus 3
What Is Wrong With Hutch Jan '17 True American and... 1
joshua adcock Jan '17 drugs 1
News Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10) Sep '16 USA 67
Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers (Sep '16) Sep '16 Kansan for Truth 1
News Convicted murderer up for parole (Oct '06) Jul '16 Isaac monasmith 89
See all Hutchinson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hutchinson Forum Now

Hutchinson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hutchinson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hutchinson, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,499 • Total comments across all topics: 280,588,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC