UNLVa s Menzies signs strong recruiting class for 2017-18

A year after scrambling to pull together his first recruiting class, Menzies put together a strong one for his second season in the desert with a six-player class that includes heralded big man Brandon McCoy and the nation's top-rated junior college player. "Being able to bring in a McDonald's All-American and the top-ranked junior college prospect is a testament to the power of the UNLV brand," Menzies said in a statement on Wednesday.

