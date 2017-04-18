Officials: Four fires all suspicious, but no suspects identified
Fire officials say four separate fires north of Hutchinson March 4 and 5 that burned more than 5,500 acres and destroyed a dozen homes all were suspicious in nature, but investigators have run through all their leads and have no suspects.
