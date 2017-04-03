Hutchinson man charged with rape in Pawnee County
James Scott Thomas, 58, made a first appearance Monday afternoon before Pawnee County Magistrate Judge Julie Cowell, who reduced his bond from $100,000 to $35,000 and scheduled a May 1 preliminary hearing, according to a release from Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Add your comments below
Hutchinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Knzs FM 100.3 Kansas Rocks (Oct '15)
|Mar 25
|Tom
|2
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|What Is Wrong With Hutch
|Jan '17
|True American and...
|1
|joshua adcock
|Jan '17
|drugs
|1
|Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|USA
|67
|Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Kansan for Truth
|1
|Convicted murderer up for parole (Oct '06)
|Jul '16
|Isaac monasmith
|89
Find what you want!
Search Hutchinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC