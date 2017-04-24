Hutch High: Start the kindness revolu...

Hutch High: Start the kindness revolution

Students wearing plastic wristbands that said, "Thank You-Pay It Forward," "The Kindness Revolution" and "It's Cool 2B Kind," lended a hand to their school and community for Salthawk Service Day.

