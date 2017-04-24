Guardians of Children celebration draws a crowd
At the D&N Event Center Saturday morning, some 400 children and parents lined up in the for the Guardian of the Children awareness and appreciation day. Along with carnival games, prizes, drawings and a bicycle giveaway, parents and kids enjoyed free hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, chips and drinks, courtesy of the Flatrock chapter of the Guardians of the Children.
