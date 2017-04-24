County burn regulations still unresolved after second day of debate
The Reno County Commissioner burned another hour-plus on Tuesday discussing the county's regulations on open burning without coming to any decisions on how the current policy should be changed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hutchinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Knzs FM 100.3 Kansas Rocks (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Tom
|2
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar '17
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|What Is Wrong With Hutch
|Jan '17
|True American and...
|1
|joshua adcock
|Jan '17
|drugs
|1
|Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|USA
|67
|Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Kansan for Truth
|1
|Convicted murderer up for parole (Oct '06)
|Jul '16
|Isaac monasmith
|89
Find what you want!
Search Hutchinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC